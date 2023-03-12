4
5,000 francs for a 1-room apartment – Badran calls for a ban
In many places, apartments are being furnished and converted into business apartments. That drives up the rental price by thousands of francs. For SP national councilor Jacqueline Badran it is clear that the population will be deprived of housing as a result. Two bourgeois national councilors have a different opinion – and accuse the SP of having discovered a new enemy.
Finding accommodation in the largest Swiss cities is a challenge. Because affordable living space is difficult to find – in contrast to expensive business apartments.