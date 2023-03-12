Home World Daniele Dal Moro and the defense of friendship with Nikita Pelizon – Big Brother VIP
World

Daniele Dal Moro and the defense of friendship with Nikita Pelizon – Big Brother VIP

by admin
Daniele Dal Moro and the defense of friendship with Nikita Pelizon – Big Brother VIP
Daniele e Antonella they confide in their relationships for a long time, rediscovering the old days of their friendship. The VIP takes the opportunity to clarify once again his departure from Oriana, the incompatibility that binds them, the distance between them now seems unbridgeable, explains the competitor. Among the factors that push him to stay away from the competitor is his friendship with Nikita.

The entrepreneur complains that what Oriana said in the episode is false, between him and the model there has never been malice, nor, much less, there has been misunderstood behavior.

In confirmation of this, Antonella also underlines that the relationship between the two friends has always been clear, then Nikita would never have done something incorrect or that gave someone the opportunity to think badly.

Daniele, in fact, draws a parallel between his friendship with Nikita and the relationship between Oriana and Luca. Since the influencer has always joked and expressed appreciation of the physical appearance of Onestinithe entrepreneur says he is more annoyed, since there have never been games or flirts between him and the model. “Nikita has always been there for me, when I was sick, when I needed it” says the VIP.

The contestant takes the model’s side even in contradiction to the opinion of the rest of the tenants and in agreement with Antonella, the VIP deems the opinion of the other contestants exaggerated. Even the false accusation of not saving him during the chain, everything seems like a way to attack Nikita.

Antonella, in fact, underlines that the model has always been by his side, without ever taking a step back and like Daniele, he notes that the other competitors are waiting for a misstep by Nikita to be able to accuse her. “If one wants to make a mess of everything, I too could accuse Micol which did not save Edward says the fencer. The fact is that both understand that they have to be next to the model and to help her through these last few weeks.

See also  Omicron never sleeps, fear of the virus returns to New York

What will the other tenants think of these thoughts of Antonella and Daniele?

You may also like

Dogs mauled a pregnant woman in Novi Pazar...

schalke borussia dortmund 2 2 | Sport

Daily horoscope for March 12, 2023 | Magazine...

nenad lalatović on the betrayal of dear Šarč...

all points still to be clarified

Weather forecast March 12, 2023 | weather forecast

Assault on Varoufakis in an anarchist neighborhood in...

Karaoke by Meloni-Salvini at the surprise party, the...

The mission of US bombers to respond to...

Vinko Marinović after the match Borac – Tuzla...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy