In July this year, the new 5G phones of China Post and Communication with the models MGZ-BD00 and ALH-BD00 passed the national 3C certification and entered the network. At that time, it was reported that the phone was the new Hi nova 10 series. Seen as the 5G version of Huawei’s nova 10 series. A few days ago, according to the uncle of the dealer @kanshan, The Hi nova 10 series is expected to be released on October 20th and go on sale on the 29th.

According to the prototype pictures he posted, the Hi nova 10 series will provide Hi nova 10 and Hi nova 10 Pro models, both of which support 5G.The former supports 66W super fast charge, while the latter supports 100W super fast charge Turbo.The two models also have different front-facing positions. The Pro version has a left-handed pill-digging dual camera, and the standard version has a center hole-digging single camera.

According to the Hi nova series models released by China Post Communications in the past,The overall configuration is not much different from the Huawei nova series, only the 5G network support and the logo on the back are different.

For reference, Huawei nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch brilliant-color OLED ring screen, supports 120Hz high refresh rate, and has a resolution of 2652*1200. Huawei nova 10 series are equipped with Snapdragon 778G 4G processor.

The starting prices of the two models are 2699 yuan and 3699 yuan respectively.