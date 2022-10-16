Home Business 5G-enabled Hi nova 10 series to be released on October 20 – Mobile Phones
Business

5G-enabled Hi nova 10 series to be released on October 20 – Mobile Phones

by admin
5G-enabled Hi nova 10 series to be released on October 20 – Mobile Phones

In July this year, the new 5G phones of China Post and Communication with the models MGZ-BD00 and ALH-BD00 passed the national 3C certification and entered the network. At that time, it was reported that the phone was the new Hi nova 10 series. Seen as the 5G version of Huawei’s nova 10 series. A few days ago, according to the uncle of the dealer @kanshan,The Hi nova 10 series is expected to be released on October 20th and go on sale on the 29th.

access:

Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

According to the prototype pictures he posted, the Hi nova 10 series will provide Hi nova 10 and Hi nova 10 Pro models, both of which support 5G.The former supports 66W super fast charge, while the latter supports 100W super fast charge Turbo.The two models also have different front-facing positions. The Pro version has a left-handed pill-digging dual camera, and the standard version has a center hole-digging single camera.

According to the Hi nova series models released by China Post Communications in the past,The overall configuration is not much different from the Huawei nova series, only the 5G network support and the logo on the back are different.

For reference, Huawei nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch brilliant-color OLED ring screen, supports 120Hz high refresh rate, and has a resolution of 2652*1200. Huawei nova 10 series are equipped with Snapdragon 778G 4G processor.

The starting prices of the two models are 2699 yuan and 3699 yuan respectively.

See also  NYMEX crude oil is expected to fall to $80.02 provider FX678

You may also like

Xiamen successfully held the Autumn Live Recruitment Fair,...

Detailed comparison of OnePlus 10 pro and ACE...

Slowly the birth of communities to produce and...

vivo product manager talks about mobile phone imaging:...

RTX 30 series is expected to release new...

Paris auto show 2022, instructions for use. All...

Lithium iron phosphate battery loading doubled year-on-year!The leading...

The year-on-year increase in CPI in September expanded,...

“AI painting” that everyone can use, to become...

Synchronized NVIDIA debut: the first Internet cafe in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy