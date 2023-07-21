5G is a half flop, the reasons for the failure in Italy

“5G is spreading very much in Europe, 80% of the population is covered, it should be noted that 5G today is made available thanks to infrastructures linked to 4G, therefore with a limitation in terms of performance and speed. 5G is still not being properly launched and only 41% of the European population is covered by the frequency that enables new cases of 5G”. This was stated in an interview with Italpress by Claudio Santoianni, marketing director, communication and corporate affairs for Italy and the Mediterranean region of Nokia, a Finnish multinational manufacturer of telecommunications equipment.

“In Italy we have 99.7% coverage, but despite this the speeds are still low, 121 mbits per second, below the European average, and therefore this does not help the success and adoption of 5G – has explained -. There is also an uncertainty arising from business models, operators are offering different fees between 4G and 5G, while others are using the same cost, this creates confusion among buyers. Like Nokia, we are suppliers to operators for radio, optical and fixed network technologies and are an important player”.

The development of 5G

At a corporate level, 5G is a consolidated reality and constitutes one of Nokia’s core businesses: “Unlike consumer 5G, which has a starting problem, corporate 5G is a reality at a European level. 5G is being used extensively for business transformation, for production lines, logistics and a very vast series of areas – added Santoianni -. Nokia provides all the technologies, private networks, wireless, software, to help companies transform and remain competitive.

All with an eye always towards sustainability: “At the heart of its corporate values ​​Nokia has sustainability: all the solutions that it designs, reproduces and distributes are thought out to keep the cost per bit as low as possible. Not only do we make sure that our impact is as low as possible, but also that customers in turn using our products have a lower impact”.

5G has not yet spread significantly, but at Nokia it is already time to work on 6G, the sixth generation of mobile telephony, among the innovations that can be tested in the new Rome headquarters of the Finnish multinational: “6G will be the fusion between the physical and the digital, the concept of homo augmentus is introduced, the network will be able to perceive the presence of objects, things, people, will be able to operate by adding information to the experiences of individual people – said Santoianni -. It will be a very pervasive network, the issue of security is central. Nokia is also leading a European Commission project for networks of the future to be implemented by 2030”. (ITALPRESS).

