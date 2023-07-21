Aloe vera, millions of people in panic: they have discovered that it is carcinogenic | It can cause this tumor

Aloe Vera plant – Pexel

It seems that Aloe Vera, which has always been considered beneficial, may be carcinogenic. Is this real news or just a hoax?

I benefits of aloe vera they are certainly not, a current discovery. The ancient Egyptians, the Romans and even the Greeks already used it. Peoples who have had a lot to teach us and all current generations in terms of well-being. Aloe vera is a succulent, succulent plant that has a gel inside its leaves which seems to be really beneficial for so many different reasons. There are those who use it on sunburn, but also those who prepare hair masks for it.

But the most attentive to well-being know well that aloe vera is also used in a number of beverages which they should be able to promote weight loss. These are the same health experts who have repeatedly recommended consuming aloe vera extract. But a piece of news that has been bouncing around in the newspapers and on the web in the last period has confused everyone a bit.

As often happens when we talk about natural remedies, before wondering whether or not it is effective, we ask ourselves whether it can be harmful. Up to now there was certainly no doubt about aloe vera and it was firmly believed that did absolutely fine.

But he thought about itOMS (the usual spoilsport) to put the flea in the ear of the whole world, inserting the extract of whole leaves of aloe vera among the potentially carcinogenic substances. Is it possible that a compound recommended by experts from all over the world could actually be dangerous?

What science tells us

The World Health Organization has included theaspartame, a common sweetener, in the list of potentially carcinogenic products. The same did with the extract of the whole leaves of aloe vera. But is aloe bad for you? In reality, in its statement, the WHO refers to thewhole leaf extract of aloe vera, so not to all forms in which this plant is used. This extract would contain everything that makes up the leaf, therefore also therollinga substance that is often associated with health problems.

Here then the companies of products containing aloe vera are engaged in their production a keep aloin below specific safe amounts.

Aloe Vera Leaves – Pixabay

Can aloe vera be used?

To know whether or not the product you are about to buy is safe, it is important read the label to understand whether or not the aloin levels are kept below the critical values. Some experts, despite warnings from WHO say that aloe vera is absolutely safe to use, even its extract.

So what’s important is common sense do not exceed with the quantities and with the frequency of use.

