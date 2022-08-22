Home Health it is the symptom of a serious illness
Bleeding gums, often overlooked, can actually conceal a dangerous disease. Do not underestimate it absolutely

Bleeding of the gums (Pexels)

The health of the mouth, teeth and gums she is very well cared for from an early age. It is in fact one of the most important systems: if you have problems or pains at this level, it becomes difficult even to eat, an activity that is certainly fundamental for the body. If, for the teeth, you often have a rightly obsessive attentionthe same principle of urgency does not apply to the gums.

When you see it blood from the gumsHowever, one should not treat the situation lightly. This could be the sign of a very serious pathology, which requires a quick intervention by the dentist: run immediately.

Blood from the gums: watch out for pyorrhea

Bleeding of the gums
Bleeding of the gums (Pexels)

One of the most important diseases affecting the gums is pyorrhea, also called periodontitis. It mainly occurs with bleeding from the gums, which can be followed by halitosis, tooth mobility, periodontal abscesses and gingival recessions. It is a disease that it concerns the supporting tissues of the teeth, i.e. the gums, bone and periodontal ligament and is caused by several factors. Bacterial plaque first, followed by malocclusion, smoking and genetic predisposition.

Often and willingly, pyorrhea it develops almost asymptomatically and slowly over time, so it is difficult to notice at the first signs. The sooner you go to the dentist, however, the easier the treatment will be: it is in fact necessary a radiological check and a periodontal probe, to establish its presence and severity. The inflammation of the gum, in fact, if it is not treated it can go right down to the bone. If bacteria and tartar build up, the pyorrhea can even get worse.

Exist several remedies for pyorrhea, especially if taken on time and well in advance. Cutting-edge technologies, which improve year by year, they are giving a lot of results also to patients with advanced pyorrhea, with bone resorption of 60-70%. First of all, the therapy begins with thorough oral hygiene sessions, with the subgingival removal of plaque and tartar. For the most severe forms it is necessary to resort to surgerywhich can be resective or regenerative.

The surgery aims at create a more accessible environment for hygiene daily oral cavity, as well as a more stable situation at the level of the teeth. In the event that the pyorrhea is too advanced, it is possible to proceed to an intervention of tooth replacement with implantology.

