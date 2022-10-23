5G new machine connected to the network?Huawei’s response: re-declaration of old phones; Meituan invests in AR company founded by Luo Yonghao; Weilai will increase the buyout model in four European countries | Do Zaobao

【5GThe new machine is connected to the network? Huawei’s response: the old machine is re-declared]

According to the Securities Times, the latest website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that a model isNOH-AN80Huawei5Gdigital mobile phone10moon18Japan passed the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s telecommunications equipment network access license, and both the applicant and the manufacturer were Huawei, which led to the outside world‘s concern about Huawei.5GThe conjecture of the return of the mobile phone. In response, Huawei responded:“The model announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology isNOH-AN80mobile phone, actuallyMate40 ProBecause the product description has been changed, it needs to be re-declared according to the requirements of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.” Mate40 Profor Huawei2020year10launched in the month5Gcell phone.

【Luo Yonghao’sARStart-up companies“Thin Red Line”Received angel round financing, led by Meituan Dragon Ball]

according to36Krypton reports, Luo Yonghao’sARStart-up companies“Thin Red Line”recently completed4100 million yuan angel round financing, and plans to10Continue to open a new round of financing at the end of the month.It is known that currentlyThin Red LineThe valuation range is10-15billion.Luo Yonghao’s“Thin Red Line”It has obtained angel round financing, led by Meituan Longzhu, followed by nine institutions including Matrix Partners and Lanchi Ventures. Zhu Yonghua, the founding partner of Meituan Longzhu, served as a director on behalf of Meituan.

[GomeRetail:Cumulativesalesrevenueinthefirstthreequartersdeclinedyear-on-year55%-60%】

Gome Retail10moon21It was announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the cumulative sales revenue in the first three quarters will decline by about 50% compared with the same period last year.55%to60%between.Accordingly, it is expected that the Group’s2022The annual performance will show a sharp decline compared to last year.The decline in income caused some of the Group’s loans payable to financial institutions to be overdue; as a result, the Group’s holdingsAThe shares of Zhongguancun, a listed company, were frozen, with a total of about5500ten thousand shares

【Huawei cloud cross-border e-commerceB2BPlatform will be released soon]

According to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, according to people familiar with the matter, Huawei Cloud cross-border e-commerceB2BThe platform will be11Monthly global release.

[Foreignmedia:Apple’sindustrialdesigndirectorEVANS HANKEYwill resign]

Bloomberg10moon21Japanese news, Apple’s head of industrial designEVANS HANKEYwill resign.

【IntelAnnouncing a new chip foundry model]

recently,Intel CEOKissinger announces new foundry model——Internal foundry mode, this mode will not only be used by external foundry customers,IntelOur own products are also produced in this way.IntelThe internal foundry model will open up four major technologies, namely manufacturing, packaging, software and chips.

[NIO: Will add a buyout model in four European countries]

According to reports, NIO is in its EuropeanAppannounced that it will be11moon21Daily in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, in addition to the subscription modelET7、EL7andET5the buyout model of2023Delivery starts at the beginning of the year. This means that users in the above four countries will be able to buy out or subscribe to own NIO models according to their own circumstances. Previously, Weilai announced during its European launch event that it would initially serve users in four European countries in a subscription model.NIO EuropeAppThe information on the above shows that the delivery of subscribers has been started in the above-mentioned four countries.

[NingdeTimes:Netprofitattributabletotheparentinthethirdquarter94.24billion, year-on-year increase188.42%】

10moon21On the day, Ningde Times released2022Year three quarterly report.Data show that CATL achieved operating income in the third quarter973.69billion, year-on-year increase232.47%; net profit attributable to parent94.24billion, year-on-year increase188.42%.Operating income in the first three quarters2103.4billion, year-on-year increase186.72%;Realize net profit attributable to parent175.9billion, year-on-year increase126.95%. During the reporting period, the increase in business scale and the increase in production and sales led to a corresponding increase in operating income.

[SuningTescoandMeituanreachastrategicpartnershipforhomeappliances3CThe fastest product arrives in half an hour]

10moon21Today, Suning Tesco announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with Meituan, becoming the first home appliance to officially enter the Meituan platform.3CCategory large chain brand.It is reported that Suning.com has a national supermarket600All stores have completed the entry of Meituan, covering175cities, planned in2023The number of stores in the year is over1000Family.From now on, consumers log in“Meituan”or“Meituan takeaway”APPsearch“Suning Online Market”you can place an order to buy mobile phones, computers, household appliances products, the fastest30Delivered in minutes.During the Double Eleven period, Suning.com products on the Meituan platform will be free of delivery fees, and newcomers will immediately reduce their orders.5Yuan,3CLarge discounts on products, and discounts on popular items.

[USmedia:ApplebegantoApp StoreThe developer pays the claim fee]

10moon22according to US Tech BlogMacRumorsAccording to reports, Apple has recently started offeringApp StoreDevelopers make payments, which is Apple’sCameronet al v. apple inc.1Part of a $100 million settlement in a case alleging Apple has a monopolyiOSApp distribution and in-app purchases.Apple called the settlement“Small Developer Assistance Fund”。

