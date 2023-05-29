5G+Industrial Internet+Smart Manufacturing Promotes High-Quality Development of Shanxi’s Industrial Economy_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal

◎Our reporter Han Rong

On May 22, the reporter learned from the on-site meeting of “5G+Industrial Internet+Smart Manufacturing” in Shanxi Province that at present, Shanxi Province has built a total of 76,000 5G base stations, and the number of 5G base stations owned by 10,000 people ranks first in the country. In the future, Shanxi Province will accelerate the integration and application of 5G, industrial Internet, and intelligent manufacturing, and promote the upgrading of “Made in Shanxi” to “Smart Manufacturing in Shanxi”.

At present, 5G, industrial Internet, and intelligent manufacturing have become important driving forces to promote the digital transformation of the economy and society. It is understood that as of now, Shanxi Province has built more than 60 industrial Internet platforms, and 7 industrial Internet logo analysis secondary nodes have realized docking with the country’s top nodes, covering coal, logistics, machinery manufacturing, bio-based materials, liquor and other industries; It has 1 national smart manufacturing benchmarking enterprise, 6 national smart manufacturing pilot demonstration projects, 6 national smart manufacturing demonstration factory unveiling units, and has cultivated 29 provincial smart manufacturing benchmarking projects and 193 provincial pilot demonstration enterprises.

In recent years, Shanxi Province has anchored the goal of building a manufacturing power, a cyber power, and a digital China, insisted on the revitalization of the manufacturing industry as the main direction of industrial transformation, and regarded the development of the digital economy as an important engine to accelerate the transformation and development, and promoted the high-end and intelligent manufacturing industry. and green development.

In terms of 5G applications, according to statistics, there are currently 53 coal mines in Shanxi Province that have carried out the application practice of 5G “into the mine – down the mine – to the surface”. The “5G+smart excavator” project of Heavy Machinery Group Co., Ltd. demonstrates the power of “smart manufacturing”. The glassware and flange forgings in Qixian and Dingxiang counties, Shanxi’s characteristic professional towns, have realized in-factory order and production scheduling management through 5G , Inventory and other processes of visual management.

In the next step, Shanxi Province will speed up the construction of 5G base stations, industrial Internet platforms, and smart manufacturing projects to promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy.