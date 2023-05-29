“Wishing Star” releases the first trailer for the arrival of Disney’s new music animation | Wishing Star | Disney_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Star Wish”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, Disney’s new film—animated music movie “Wishing Star” released the first trailer. The new style of painting is magical and the singing is melodious. It is in a place where all wishes can come true. …

Ariana DeBose voices heroine Asha, Alan Tudyk voices Valentino the goat in pajamas, Chris Pine voices King Manifico, Chris Buck (Frozen) “Fate”) & Fern Villasanthorn (“Legend of the Dragon”) directed by North American release on November 22.

It tells the story of a dreamy land outside the Iberian Peninsula, where 17-year-old Asha and her pet goat live in Rosas, known as the Kingdom of Wishes. Nephiko expresses their wishes, who promises to one day grant their deepest desires, and only he can decide which wishes will come true and when. Astute idealist Asha makes a particularly powerful wish, which is answered by a cosmic force—a small ball of infinite energy called a star. Together with the stars, Asha faces her greatest enemy, overthrows Manifico’s rule to save her community, and proves that when the will of a brave man unites with the magic of the stars, amazing things can happen.

(Meng Qing)

