6 Japanese stocks that top funds invest in

Business Insider analyzed which stocks are in several of Morningstar’s top-rated Japanese funds. We introduce you to six stocks of Japanese companies that could be interesting.

At least since the stock market legend Warren Buffett in Japan has continued to buy, the shares of the East Asian island are in the focus of investors. As recently reported by Japanese media mogul Nikkei, Buffett has increased its stakes in five Japanese companies. The total value of the five positions should amount to the equivalent of around 12.8 billion euros.

But how to find investor interesting Japanese Shares? One way may be to research what stocks top funds invest in. Different analysis companies assess whether a fund is successful.

The well-known US analysis company Morningstar evaluates the performance of Fonds according to a star system. Business Insider looked at all Japanese funds that have a fund volume of more than 100 million euros and that Morningstar currently rates with five stars. The stocks that are represented in more than one fund are exciting.