Listen to the audio version of the article

60% of Generation Z in Italy declare themselves willing to accept short-term economic limitations, such as lower GDP growth, provided that politics invests in a long-term strategy capable of promoting more sustainable development in the future.

This is a much higher percentage than the global average, which stands at 47%, but also higher than that of particularly neighboring countries such as Germany (47%), France (44%), Spain (46%). and England (41%). In addition, almost 90% of respondents believe that technology will play an important role in tackling the climate crisis.

Dell’s study

The data emerges from the study Future-Proof conducted by Dell Technologies – in collaboration with the research company Savanta ComRes – on a representative sample of adults in the 18-26 age group in 15 countries around the world and focused on social and economic recovery strategies. A scenario in which the interviewees indicated some precise priorities on which – in their opinion – the public decision-maker should concentrate over the next few years, identifying key topics of particular relevance such as investments in sustainable energy (55%) and the enabling of a circular economy (52%).

Doubts about investments in the public sector

On the other hand, Generation Z (29%) lacks confidence in the fact that the recovery of investments in the public sector can lead to a thriving economy within the next ten years. A figure that becomes 32% in Germany, 40% in the UK and 39% in both France and Spain. A relevant point of the study is the issue of digital skills. Respondents believe that their education could have given them better preparation in terms of digital skills. Half of the panel (50%) said they learned only basic computer skills in school, while around 14% believe they have received no technology and digital education at all.

The technological culture gap

Data, unfortunately, higher than the global average (44% and 12% respectively), substantially in line with England (52% and 10%) and Germany (47% and 12%), but still showing a gap if the data are compared with the statistics of France (43% and 10%) and Spain (42% and 16%). Furthermore, one out of two young Italians (50%) claims that school (under 16) has not adequately prepared them with the technological skills necessary to pursue the desired career. To help bridge the digital skills gap, 40% of Italians surveyed suggest making technology courses more attractive and available across all levels of education. 27% suggest that making technology courses compulsory up to the age of 16 would encourage young people to pursue more digitally oriented careers.

“There is no doubt that Generation Z will be the generation most impacted by public and private investment decisions made at this precise moment in history and represent the future workforce that will facilitate and maintain the long-term sustainable recovery,” said Fabio Funari. , Sales director public sector of Dell Technologies Italy. «The data emerging from the research go in an unequivocal direction and strongly suggest that we direct future economic growth in the name of digital transformation, sustainability, training, and access to digital knowledge. The goal that we have a duty to give ourselves is to equip Generation Z with all the necessary tools so that they can be the real protagonists in a more prosperous scenario full of greater opportunities at all levels”.