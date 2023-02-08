On the evening of February 8, Ideal L7 was officially released. As the first flagship 5-seat SUV of Ideal Automobile, Ideal L7 realizes the concept of “safe house” through three dimensions.

First, Ideal L7 adopts flagship body safety structure.

High-strength steel for body-in-white accounts for more than 75%, of which hot-formed steel accounts for more than 29%.This means that when a collision occurs at different speeds and angles, the solid body structure can effectively resist the impact of the collision, ensure the structural integrity of the passenger compartment, and provide a larger living space for the entire vehicle occupants.

It is developed in strict accordance with the standard of China Insurance Research Institute for 25% small offset collisions on the left and right sides.

Ideal L7 is developed to exceed the most stringent rear-end standards in the world.The rear-end collision speed of 88 km/h not only exceeds the domestic standard (50 km/h), but also exceeds the most stringent American standard in the world (80 km/h),In the event of a rear-end collision, the solid body structure can better protect the safety of rear passengers.

At the same time, the vehicle also has a high-strength top pressure bearing capacity, which can withstand a load of 12 tons. It is also the first model among the domestic medium and large five-seat SUVs to cover spiral rolls, sand rolls, side trip rolls and slope rolls. Models developed in various modes.

In addition to collisions that meet regulations and various standard working conditions in the industry, we also take into account more real collision scenarios in the development of safety performance, such as frontal drill stuck collisions, frontal central pillar collisions, and vehicle bottoming collisions. .

In addition, the front row of Ideal L7 is also equipped with double preload and double force limit seat belts. When a collision occurs, the seat belts on the chest and abdomen of the human body will be pulled back at the same time, and a peak force of up to 3,000 N will be generated, which is equivalent to the force of three to four sumo wrestlers’ weight, pulling back on the chest and abdomen, It can firmly fix the person on the seat back.

Second, the battery design of the “safe house”.

Ideal L7 is equipped with a high-strength battery box with higher cost, stronger structure, and better absorption of impact energy to ensure the high safety of the battery system.

In the bottom ball hitting test, we use a steel ball head with a diameter of 150 mm to slowly squeeze the weak area at the bottom of the battery box to a mechanical balance with a pressure of 1.1 times the full load of the vehicle. There is no security risk to the core. In addition, the battery of the “safe house” adopts a more efficient heat insulation and flame retardant design.

Third, the airbag design of the “safe house”.

Ideal L7 is the only mainstream five-seater SUV with a price range of RMB 300,000 to RMB 400,000, which is equipped with side airbags in the rear seats as standard. In the event of a collision, it can better protect the occupants sitting in the rear row.

The ideal L7’s airbags and air curtains cover a total of 10 positions in the car, and the through-type side air curtains covering the front and rear rows can maintain a long pressure holding time of 6 seconds to reduce head injuries in secondary collisions.

What family members are most concerned about is whether the air quality in the car is environmentally friendly and healthy?

Ideal L7 adopts Ideal Auto’s proprietary “Green House” standard. With the “Green House” standard, Ideal L9 won four items in the 2022 China Automobile Health Index (Volatile Organic Compounds and Odor Intensity in the Car, Allergy Risk, Particulate Matter and Electromagnetic radiation) full five-star certification, which is also the highest score in history under the current new rules. Ideal L7 also implements the same standard.

Ideal L7 formaldehyde content is far below the national limit standard, only one tenth of the standard. In order to ensure better air quality in the car, the Nappa leather of the ideal L7 seat innovatively uses natural plant extracts such as pine needles for fine processing to remove the odor brought by the traditional leather tanning process and better maintain Provides a natural, fresh smell in the interior of the car.

The Nappa leather has also obtained the gold certification from the authoritative leather environmental protection organization LWG. Ideal L7 ceiling fabric also innovatively adopts the negative oxygen ion impregnation process in the industry, which can continuously release abundant negative oxygen ions to the air inside the car, allowing family members to bathe in fresh air at any time.

In addition, Ideal L7 is also equipped with the outside air quality sensing system AQS and the inside PM2.5 real-time monitoring system.Through the adaptive adjustment of the internal and external circulation and the high-efficiency filtration of the CN95 filter element, it can actively prevent the entry of external pollutants and quickly purify the air in the cabin.

Ideal L7 brings safety and health to every family and family through the all-round protection “safe house” and the “green house” with all-angle protection.