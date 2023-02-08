HandyGames announced that “Endling – Extinction Eternal” will land on the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store today (8th), launching a smartphone version.

Endling – Extinction Eternal is an adventure game about the brutal journey of the last mother fox on earth. In a world where nature is destroyed by humans and the environment is polluted, the mother fox will look for a safe place to live while guarding her children.

Survive in a dangerous and deserted world

The stage of the game is a cruel world that has been destroyed by human beings. Parents and children of foxes will travel in various places such as deep green forests and areas where humans live. Hunters and ferocious wild animals, natural threats such as fallen logs and fires, traps set by humans, etc., are full of dangers ahead of the journey. Players must avoid danger by digging holes, detours, hiding their whereabouts, etc.

Use your sense of smell

For the hungry little foxes, the mother fox can find food through the sense of smell. When the little fox is captured, it can also find out its whereabouts through the sense of smell. In addition, through the sense of smell, you can see the original owner of the item or what happened in a certain place before.

Guard the little foxes and raise them

In order to survive in this cruel world, the mother fox must teach the cubs skills such as climbing trees and digging holes. Until the fox cubs are healthy and strong, they must be gently guarded and protected from danger. Until the end of this journey….