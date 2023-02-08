Home Technology The mobile version of “Endling – Extinction is Forever” is launched today Play as the last mother fox in the world to survive in a deserted world “Endling – Extinction is Forever”
Technology

The mobile version of “Endling – Extinction is Forever” is launched today Play as the last mother fox in the world to survive in a deserted world “Endling – Extinction is Forever”

by admin
The mobile version of “Endling – Extinction is Forever” is launched today Play as the last mother fox in the world to survive in a deserted world “Endling – Extinction is Forever”
HandyGames announced that “Endling – Extinction Eternal” will land on the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store today (8th), launching a smartphone version.

Endling – Extinction Eternal is an adventure game about the brutal journey of the last mother fox on earth. In a world where nature is destroyed by humans and the environment is polluted, the mother fox will look for a safe place to live while guarding her children.

Survive in a dangerous and deserted world

The stage of the game is a cruel world that has been destroyed by human beings. Parents and children of foxes will travel in various places such as deep green forests and areas where humans live. Hunters and ferocious wild animals, natural threats such as fallen logs and fires, traps set by humans, etc., are full of dangers ahead of the journey. Players must avoid danger by digging holes, detours, hiding their whereabouts, etc.

Use your sense of smell

For the hungry little foxes, the mother fox can find food through the sense of smell. When the little fox is captured, it can also find out its whereabouts through the sense of smell. In addition, through the sense of smell, you can see the original owner of the item or what happened in a certain place before.

Guard the little foxes and raise them

In order to survive in this cruel world, the mother fox must teach the cubs skills such as climbing trees and digging holes. Until the fox cubs are healthy and strong, they must be gently guarded and protected from danger. Until the end of this journey….

See also  Counterintuitive online marketing based on substance and taking time

You may also like

Not just smartphones: in addition to the Oneplus...

Nearly 100% full-screen display flat-screen 43” 4K smart...

OnePlus Pad is the company’s first tablet –...

Google responds to Microsoft with multiple search, new...

How scary is it when the sun gets...

Cambridge Audio Introduces New Pricing and Form Factors...

There are new water coolers from Mon and...

Nacon Connect will be held in March –

Bobby Kotick Describes Microsoft Deal As A West...

Team Deathmatch. Remastered Hero Update Apex Legends: Revelry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy