Milleproroghe: stop doctors' pensions at 72

Milleproroghe: stop doctors' pensions at 72
(ANSA) – ROME, 08 FEB – Nothing to be done for the voluntary extension of the pension for doctors to 72 years. The proposed modification contained in an amendment by the League to the milleproroghe was not, in fact, envisaged in the reformulation of the government then approved in the Constitutional Affairs and Budget commissions and was not included in sub-amendments even for specific categories. (HANDLE).

