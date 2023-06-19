«Beppe Grillo exploited». But the guarantor shakes the 5 Stars – breaking latest news

A wall in public, with some cracks, however, in private. The Movement reacts to the controversy over the words of Beppe Grillo («Make the citizenship brigades, put on balaclavas and at night, without being seen, do the chores, fix the sidewalks. React») in a compact way. At least in appearance. Giuseppe Conte, from the stage of the Progressive Pole kermesse, remarks that it is “an absolutely exploited formula of the citizenship brigades, it is clear that Grillo hopes, and he has said it many times even at his shows, an active citizenship” . The starred president underlines how the Roman square on Saturday is Â«a starting point, a first step. During the sowing period that belongs to those in the opposition, we launched a first strong message».

Big names from every current 5-star line up with Conte and Grillo. An important deputy like Michele Gubitosa tells beraking latest news: «We are witnessing a farcical show. Everyone knows perfectly well that the words spoken yesterday by Beppe Grillo have a very different meaning from the one we are trying to assign to them». Virginia Raggi also intervenes in defense of the guarantor (Â«Beppe, as usual, uses strong images to tell citizens to take action and do their part in caring for the city. I would worry much more than the hundreds of thousands of people who have economic difficulties every day and asking for help»).

The controversies, however, do not seem to subside, to the point that even Guido Crosetto intervenes. Â «He had disappeared, off the radar. He has little to say and nothing matters to him. But he has to earn his party “life annuity”. So he invents brigades and balaclavas. So he can go home to Sardinia and leave us to comment. He deserves only indifference and isn’t even funny anymore,” tweeted the defense minister.

But bad moods also affect the starred. Among the Contians, Grillo’s jabs at the leader did not go unnoticed. And those who are not among the loyalists comment: “Grillo obscures Conte”. An invisible duel behind rusts that date back to a couple of years ago, when the risk of a rift between the two was more than concrete. Times change and even the guarantor is no longer untouchable as it once was, so much so that there are those who point out the “natural discontent of the top management due to the fact that Grillo has tarnished the public image”. Still others really don’t like the times and ways of the exit and – above all – the (well paid) role of collaborator of the founder: Â«Grillo? Shameful jokes at the expense of citizens. At least Crimi and Taverna are silent». In short, the return, yet another, of the guarantor risks re-emerging dormant tensions, left to soak over the years and never fully addressed in the M5S house.

