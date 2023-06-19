OpenSC: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for OpenSC. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on 06/15/2023 to a vulnerability for OpenSC that became known on 05/31/2023. The Linux operating system and the products SUSE Linux and Open Source OpenSC are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2508-1 (Status: 06/14/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security advisory for OpenSC – risk: low

Risk level: 2 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 3,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 2,9

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.3.

OpenSC Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

OpenSC provides libraries and tools for programming and using smart cards.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in OpenSC to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-2977.

Systems affected by the OpenSC vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source OpenSC (cpe:/a:opensc:opensc)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2508-1 vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2516-1 vom 2023-06-15 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2466-1 vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2211088 from 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for OpenSC. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/31/2023 – Initial version

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/15/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

