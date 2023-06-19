JD Daojia 618: The number of cooperative stores increased by 80% year-on-year, and the sales of home appliances, beauty cosmetics, and alcoholic beverages increased by three digits_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

Source: Caijing.com 2023-06-19 00:33

Jingdong 618, which was in full swing, came to an end. As the 618 event with the largest investment in the industry, this year, JD.com and merchant brands will create a more convenient, convenient and economical shopping experience for consumers. The real-time retail of “online order, store delivery, and hourly delivery” enhances the consumption experience with the high-efficiency service of “buy at any time”, connects offline physical stores of various formats to participate in 618 deeply, and stimulates consumption growth. On June 19, JD Daojia released its 618 full-cycle battle report. Home appliances, computers, beauty makeup, sports and outdoors, wine and other categories all experienced triple-digit growth.

Physical stores of various categories participate deeply in JD 618 through JD Daojia

The number of cooperative stores increased by 8% year-on-year0% The average order delivery is shortened by 6 minutes

No one wants to wait, even during a big sale. The real-time retail of all categories within hours and the fastest minutes has become a highlight of this year’s JD.com 618. With high-efficiency and deterministic services, it saves money, time and worry to the end, “spell out” consumption growth, and ignites the excitement Fireworks.

The number of physical stores participating in JD 618 through JD Daojia increased by 80% year-on-year. There are more than 130,000 new stores this year. Home appliances, digital, mother and baby, beauty makeup, home furnishing, wine, clothing specialty stores, including individual small stores, and more categories of merchants are online, continuously enriching the platform supply, and creating a diversified ecology.

During the 6.18 period, consumers in more than 2,000 counties, districts, and cities experienced JD Daojia’s “hourly shopping” service. The peak period only opened for 10 minutes, and consumers in nearly 1,000 counties, districts, and cities have already received the goods. The new trend of instant retail is blowing to the plateau Gobi and grassland borders. Lhasa, Altay, Turpan, Shigatse, Xilin Gol, Yichun, Songyuan, Wenchang and other cities have participated in JD Daojia 618 for the first time.

Knight delivers JD Daojia 618 orders on the streets of Lhasa

More, faster, better and less. On 618 this year, based on the service upgrade of Dada Express’s big promotion, JD Daojia further improved the delivery timeliness, shortening the average order fulfillment time by 6 minutes. At 8:00 p.m. on June 17, the first order of JD.com’s “Hour Shopping” was delivered in just 9 minutes. Ms. Li, who was traveling in Xishuangbanna Xingguang Night Market, received the lipstick, sunscreen and other beauty products she had just ordered from JD.com.

JD Daojia, in conjunction with many brands, took the lead in launching the “integrated delivery and installation” service of home appliances and household appliances in the instant retail industry. During the 6.18 period, the “integrated delivery and installation” service drove the number of JD Daojia home appliance order users to increase by 173% year-on-year, and home improvement related orders increased by 170% month-on-month.

Hours of service across all categories stimulate growth; home appliances, cosmetics, and alcoholic beverages experience triple-digit growth

On 618 this year, more categories such as digital, home appliances, home furnishing, personal care, beauty makeup, clothing, and drinks will be added to real-time retail, and we will cooperate with the platform to provide “full-category delivery within hours” service to stimulate consumption vitality through experience upgrades. During the 618 period, JD Daojia’s computer category sales increased by 100% year-on-year, fragrance and makeup increased by 170% year-on-year, sports and outdoor products increased by 180% year-on-year, adult milk powder increased by 217% year-on-year, brewed drinks increased by 270% year-on-year, and alcoholic beverages increased by 4.7 times year-on-year. Children’s wear and men’s wear increased by more than 5 times year-on-year. The sales of home appliances increased by 180% year-on-year. Based on the service advantages such as “integrated delivery and installation”, the sales of refrigerators increased by 110% year-on-year, air conditioners increased by 220% year-on-year, washing machines increased by 150% year-on-year, smoke stove sets increased by 154% year-on-year, and water purifiers A year-on-year increase of 7.4 times.

Instant retail has become an extremely important growth engine for many merchant brands, and JD Daojia 618 is a strong report card. Based on JD’s real-time retail business, this 618, among the mobile digital brands, Xiaotiancai increased by 4 times year-on-year, Xiaomi’s mobile phone sales increased by 7 times, and OPPO, DJI, and ASUS all exceeded 10 times. Among home appliance brands, Supor’s sales increased by 147% year-on-year, Midea increased by 135% year-on-year, Little Swan increased by 3.8 times year-on-year, and Beeasy increased by more than 10 times year-on-year. The growth rate of liquor brands is strong. Wuliangye has increased by 3.8 times year-on-year, and Moutai and Luzhou Laojiao have increased by more than 10 times year-on-year. The performance of many FMCG brands is still impressive. The sales of Junlebao increased by 180% year-on-year, Hsu Fu Ji increased by 150% year-on-year, Qingyang increased by 155% year-on-year, and Mead Johnson doubled the year-on-year growth.

Instant retail continues to drive the growth of offline stores. Wal-Mart continued to be the sales champion of supermarkets, and China Resources Vanguard’s sales of liquor, meat, rice and many other livelihood categories exceeded 150% year-on-year. Lianhua Supermarket’s sales increased by 230% year-on-year, and Chongqing New Century’s sales increased by 167% year-on-year. The sales of Kidswant, a mother and baby store, increased by 150% year-on-year, the sales of Huazhi Liquor Store increased by 317% year-on-year, and the sales of Jiuxian.com exceeded 10 times year-on-year.

During the period of 618, the owner of the Zibo barbecue restaurant received an urgent order of shallots from JD Daojia

Whether at home, traveling or giving gifts, real-time retail appears in more scenes of daily life, and buying hours at any time makes shopping easier. In this fiery June, the cooling hours have continued to heat up summer consumption, and the order volume of JD Daojia’s ice products has doubled from the previous month. In order to ensure the shopping experience of ice products in summer, JD Daojia has upgraded the cold chain service guarantee in stores and distribution links. The platform cooperates with Jingkelong, Wal-Mart, China Resources Vanguard, Yonghui and other supermarkets to set up low-temperature refrigerated handover areas in stores, using incubators, dry ice, ice packs and other cold-keeping packaging products, and Dada Express will also carry out special packaging for ice product orders. According to the algorithm, the riders are allocated to the nearest riders and the optimal delivery route is provided, and the whole link guarantees “getting home cool”.

News broadcast reports that JD Daojia upgrades the cold chain delivery guarantee for summer ice products

According to data from JD Daojia 618, sales of chilled products increased by 8 times year-on-year, fresh juices increased by 6.5 times year-on-year, and strawberries, longan, grapefruit and other fruits more than doubled year-on-year growth. Women’s swimwear increased by 7 times year-on-year, and beach shoes increased by more than 10 times year-on-year.

The convenience of “giving gifts within an hour” further promotes consumption enthusiasm on Father’s Day, Dragon Boat Festival and other festivals. During the 618 period, the sales of JD Daojia’s electric shavers doubled, men’s cleansing, sunscreen, lotion, and eye cream all increased by more than 200%, the sales of baking gift boxes increased by 5.6 times year-on-year, and the sales of liquor gift boxes increased by more than 10 times year-on-year.

Omni-channel marketing innovation improves efficiency, Haibo system acts as a “stabilizing valve” for store promotion

During the 618 period, JD Daojia took advantage of its instant retail open platform, opened up online and offline channels, and activated new space for brand growth with omni-channel marketing innovation. Donglian plans to launch off-site with many brands, with a cumulative value of over 100 million yuan; “Super Landmark” combines five major brands to cover 10 key cities, with over 800 million off-site exposure; “Brand Alliance” gathers 12 key brands for in-depth cooperation Beijing Guoan IP created a global marketing event, with over 50 million exposures outside the site. The number of viewers of a single 618 live broadcast with the theme of “Province is King” exceeded 1.46 million. The live broadcast shopping hours reached more than doubled the sales of multi-brands. Unilever increased by 157% year-on-year, and Tyson increased by 106% year-on-year.

During the 618 period, JD Daojia co-branded “lighted up” Beijing Xidan and many other city landmarks

With the escalation of demand for digital and refined operation capabilities in instant retail, JD Daojia focuses more on the retail essence of “cost, efficiency, and experience”, continuously upgrades digital infrastructure, serves physical retail partners well, and calmly handles peak sales. The Haibo system serves more than 11,000 stores, ensuring that the average picking time of 618 merchants is within 6 minutes. The daily data processing volume exceeds 2 billion, and the system stability remains at 99.999%.

618 is just a staged report card. The instant retail of “all categories in one hour” has become the largest incremental market for local retail. The industry predicts that by 2025, the domestic instant retail open platform model is expected to break through the trillion market size. JD Daojia will continue to give full play to the advantages and value of the open platform, and cooperate with retailers and brand owners to optimize the industry’s digital capabilities and supply chain efficiency, so as to bring consumers more, faster, better and more economical service experience.

