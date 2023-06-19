What happened to the woman who came to life in the box | Info

The case of a woman who came to life in a coffin while her family was preparing for a funeral had a tragic epilogue.

A woman in Ecuador who a few days ago “came to life” in a coffin during funeral preparations has now actually passed away.

Bela Montoya, 76, died Friday afternoon after spending a week in critical condition in a hospital in the coastal town of Babajojo, according to Gilberto Barberano, the woman’s son.

Montoya “came to life” at her own wake and started banging on the casket lid, and was rushed to the Martin Icaza General Hospital.

“During her stay in the hospital, she received comprehensive medical care and periodic evaluations by hospital specialists. Likewise, an appropriate medical audit was performed for this case,” Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

Montoya was initially hospitalized for a stroke and was previously reported dead. Her son said that he had to report his mother’s death twice in order to register the case in the registry.

