three teams, including that of Gino Mäder, withdraw from the Tour de Suisse, which will continue

Bahrain-Victorious, the team of Swiss rider Gino Mäder, victim of a fall on Thursday and whose death was announced on Friday, has chosen not to take the start of the 7th stage of the Tour de Suisse, Saturday June 17. The organizers have announced that the race will continue until its end on Sunday, despite the tragedy that marked the 5th stage and limited the 6th stage to a parade of riders over a few kilometers in tribute to Mäder.

On Saturday, two other teams, after consulting their riders, decided to also withdraw from the Swiss Tour: the Swiss team Tudor and the Belgian Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

For its part, the direction of the race clarified that its decision had been taken “in consultation with the family of Gino Mäder” et “after consulting the teams and the riders as well as all the staff of the Tour de Suisse”.

” The worst day of my life “

“Today was the worst day of my life, said Olivier Senn, race director. But tomorrow is another day, and this is the day we have to deal with as an organization. »

The 7th stage between Tübach and Weinfelden will therefore take place this Saturday and the winner will be the first rider to cross the line, but, specify the organizers, “the timing for the general classification will take place 18.8 kilometers before the finish”, i.e. just after the last ascent of the day. The riders who do not play for the stage victory will therefore not be obliged to take unconsidered risks in the descent which precedes the finish.

Finally, the eighth and final stage will take place on Sunday from St. Gallen to Abtwil in the form of a time trial.

The organizers also indicated that the women’s Tour de Suisse would be maintained and would start, as planned, on Saturday June 17.

