payment deadline extended

The Ministry of the Economy has communicated the postponement of payments deriving from the 2023 tax return for ISA subjects. This will certainly bring an opportunity for those who will be able to use it. Let’s try to clarify this and carefully evaluate the matter.

Like every summer, the extension of the deadline for payments deriving from the tax return 2023 for subjects ISA (Synthetic Reliability Indices). A few days before the June 30 deadline, the Ministry of Economy and Finance published a press release with the related provision. But what could change? Let’s try to analyze the details of the story together.

Income tax return: new deadline

It was fixed there new deadline for submitting your tax return. The deadline for payment is June 30, 2023 will be postponed to July 20thwithout being applied interests. Taxpayers are thus given a little more time to comply with the tax authorities. The deadline for the payment of the 0.4% surcharge does not change and remains fixed at 31 July 2023.

Extension of the deadline: who is entitled to it?

Let’s see who gets the new extension of the deadline for submitting the tax return. These are professionals and small businesses, provided they meet these requirements:

carry out economic activities for which the ISAs have been approved, pursuant to art. 9-bis of Legislative Decree 50/2017; declare revenues or fees of an amount not exceeding the limit established, for each index, by the relative approval decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance (equal to 5,164,569 euros).

Who else will benefit?

Not only those exposed previously, but will benefit from this requirement Also:

taxpayers who present causes for exclusion from ISAs, including those who make use of the regime referred to in article 27, paragraph 1, of decree-law no. 98 of 2011; subjects who apply the flat-rate regime referred to in article 1, paragraphs from 54 to 89, of law no. 190 of 2014; those who participate in companies, associations and enterprises pursuant to articles 5, 115 and 116 of the TUIR subject to the ISAs.

What payments are involved?

We try to clarify the payments that are involved in the suspension of the tax return. These are in particular the following:

the 2022 balance and any first 2023 advance of IRPEF, IRES and IRAP; the 2022 balance of the regional IRPEF surcharge; the 2022 balance and any 2023 advance of the municipal IRPEF surtax; the balance for 2022 and any first advance for 2023 of the “dry coupon on leases”, of the substitute tax (15% or 5%) due by flat-rate taxpayers and of the

substitute of 5% due by the so-called “minimum taxpayers”; other substitute or additional taxes (such as the so-called “ethical tax”) which follow the same terms as for income taxes; the 2022 balance and any first 2023 advance of the IVIE and/or IVAFE; the VAT payable on the increased revenues or fees declared to improve its reliability profile under the ISAs.

