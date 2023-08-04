Home » A New Batch of Jingcai Green Consumer Coupons to be Issued in Beijing
A New Batch of Jingcai Green Consumer Coupons to be Issued in Beijing

A new batch of Jingcai Green Consumer Coupons will be issued tomorrow, offering consumers in Beijing a chance to enjoy discounts on a wide range of products. According to the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the coupons will be available through the online platforms of 22 companies, including popular brands like JD.com, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Starting from August 5th to 20th, consumers can access the “Jingcai·Green” consumer coupons on each platform to apply for. This time, the participating companies have expanded to include JD.com, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Suning, Red Star Macalline, and many others. Compared to the previous batch, this new release has added three more issuing companies, providing consumers with even more options to choose from.

Consumers in Beijing will be eligible to receive up to five Jingcai green consumption coupons, with a total worth of 1,600 yuan, on the online platform of each participating company. These coupons can be used to purchase a variety of products, such as computers, bicycles, monitors, air purifiers, smart sofas, smart beds, dishwashers, and more. With over 20,000 products available in 55 categories, there is something for everyone.

However, it is important to note that these coupons can only be used for delivery addresses within Beijing. In order to use the coupons, consumers must perform real-name authentication on the online platforms of the participating companies and register their personal information, including their names, ID numbers, bank card numbers, and phone numbers. The coupons can only be used once by the consumer themselves when purchasing applicable products either online or in the physical stores of the participating companies. No change will be given, and any unused coupons will be automatically invalidated after the deadline.

It is worth mentioning that if a consumer fully refunds their order, the coupons that are still within the validity period can still be used. However, if the validity period is exceeded or the order is partially refunded within the validity period, the coupons cannot be used again.

This initiative aims to encourage green consumption and promote sustainable lifestyles among the residents of Beijing. By offering these coupons, the participating companies hope to make eco-friendly products more affordable and accessible to the public.

With the issuance of these Jingcai Green Consumer Coupons, consumers in Beijing have an opportunity to save money while making environmentally-conscious purchases. Starting tomorrow, they can visit the online platforms of the participating companies to apply for their coupons and begin shopping for their favorite products.

