A number of indicators have rebounded significantly!Guangdong’s economy continues to recover and recover

A number of indicators have rebounded significantly!In the first 5 months, the industrial added value of the scale reached 1.55 trillion yuan

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Chen Zeyun reported: On June 21, the Guangdong Provincial Bureau of Statistics announced the economic operation data for the first five months. From January to May, the added value of industries above designated size in the province reached 1.55 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. Judging from the data, the growth rate of production, investment, consumption and other indicators has accelerated, and Guangdong’s economy has continued to recover.

The growth rate of industrial production picked up slightly

From January to May, the added value of industries above designated size in the province was 1.55 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%, and the growth rate was 0.6 percentage points higher than that from January to April.

In terms of industries, the growth rate of the province’s major industries in production was 53.8%. Among them, the added value of the automobile manufacturing industry increased by 10.6%, and the growth rate increased by 3.8 percentage points; the tobacco product industry increased by 29.0%, and the growth rate increased by 4.5 percentage points; the wine, beverage and refined tea manufacturing industry increased by 8.5%, and the growth rate increased by 0.8 percentage points ; Electricity, heat production and supply industry increased by 9.0%, and the growth rate increased by 2.5 percentage points; electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry increased by 7.0%, and special equipment manufacturing industry increased by 8.2%.

Industrial investment remains high

In the first five months, the province’s fixed asset investment increased by 5.1% year-on-year. In terms of sectors, industrial investment remained at a high level, and the completed investment increased by 24.0%. Among them, the investment in the mining industry increased by 111.8%, and the investment in the manufacturing industry increased by 20.6%.

Investment in new drivers of manufacturing grew rapidly, with investment in high-tech manufacturing increasing by 23.6 percent and investment in advanced manufacturing increasing by 20.7 percent. The investment in real estate development decreased by 8.8%, and the rate of decline narrowed by 0.1 percentage points from January to April. The sales area of ​​commercial housing increased by 6.3%.

Market sales growth continues to accelerate

Consumption in Guangdong continues to accelerate. From January to May, the province’s total retail sales of consumer goods reached 1.93 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%, and the growth rate was 0.8 percentage points higher than that from January to April.

The retail sales of consumption upgrades continued to grow. Among them, the retail sales of cosmetics increased by 15.2%, that of gold, silver and jewelry increased by 6.0%, that of books, newspapers and magazines increased by 9.5%, and that of communication equipment increased by 12.4%.

CPI rose 1.0% year-on-year

In terms of prices, from January to May, the province’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.0% year-on-year, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than that from January to April. In May, the CPI rose by 0.3% year-on-year, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than that in April. From January to May, the province’s industrial producer price index (PPI) decreased by 0.8% year-on-year, and the industrial producer purchase price index (IPI) decreased by 1.3%. In May, the PPI fell by 2.3% year-on-year, and the IPI fell by 3.8%.

