A robotics student in Frauenfeld wants to automate the cider harvest – the robots are about to conquer agriculture The Frauenfeld robotics student Luca Martinel wants to use robot technology and artificial intelligence to relieve farmers in eastern Switzerland. In fact, the farmers’ association is also hoping for advantages from robots in agriculture. And various providers are entering the market.

It is already common practice for tree shaking machines to shake the cider fruit from the trees. But collecting is still a lot of work. Image: Ralph Ribi

The cider harvest may bring some variety for some farmers. You have to shake the trees and collect the fallen apples. But it is also a laborious job. “And you can’t spread them over a few weeks either – if the weather is right, you have to go out,” says Luca Martinel. The work takes time and manpower. “Time that could also be used in the barn for the animals or for other work on the farm.” The Frauenfelder knows the problem from the farm that his girlfriend runs with her family.