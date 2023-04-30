the baroness who arrives from Trinidad will deliver the scepter to the sovereign – breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

LONDON — AndA multi-ethnic and multi-religious coronation, to reflect contemporary Britain: next Saturday’s ceremony in Westminster Abbey will be marked by a series of historic “firsts”, which will mark the distance between the accession to the throne Carlo III and that of his mother Elizabeth, 70 years ago. A key role will be played by women, and black women in particular: indeed, it will be Baroness Floella Benjaminwhich sits in the House of Lords, to deliver to the new sovereign the scepter surmounted by the dove, one of the symbols of royal power; while another black woman, Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, who is a former nurse, will deliver the orb representing authority on Earth; as well as Baroness Valerie Amos — the first black woman to be honoured of the Order of the Garter, the highest knightly honor — will join the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Act of Recognition, when the king is introduced to the congregation.

The comparison with mother Elizabeth It is a radical departure from the coronation of Elizabeth, when all the functions of the ceremony were conducted by white males, largely members of the aristocracy. As Baroness Benjamin said, her involvement sends «a clear message that diversity and inclusion are embraced” by the new king. And a Buckingham Palace spokesman added that “those who will take on the historic roles have been chosen to acknowledge, acknowledge and represent the nation”.

The first time in history Similarly, representatives of Islam, Hinduism, Judaism and the Sikh religion will take part in a “procession of faith” and in turn will hand over royal accessories to Carlo: Lord Kamall, un musulmano who sits in the House of Lords, will bring the King a pair of bracelets; Lord Patel, Hinduwill deliver the ruler’s ring; Baroness Merron, Jewish, will wear the imperial mantle; and finally Lord Singh, a Sikh born in Indiawill deliver the coronation glove. See also Vacation or separation: "Damn, how do I get the time around?"

It is the first time in history that non-Christian exponents are an integral part of a ceremony that is rooted in the liturgy of the Anglican Church, of which the British sovereign remains the head: it is certainly the most controversial innovation, so much so that the archbishop of Canterbury, the Anglican primate, has had to deny that there have been tensions between the leaders of the Church and the king regarding the participation of other religions. On the other hand, several years ago, Charles had caused a sensation when he declared that, once on the throne, he would have preferred to be considered a generic «Defender of the Faith», instead of the more specific title of «Defender of the Faith», which the sovereigns British lead from the time of Henry VIII.