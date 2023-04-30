What food is not bought on sale | Magazine

Products on sale sound tempting, but that doesn’t mean we should buy them all.

Source: MONDO/MILUTIN VUJIČIĆ

At a time when we are all trying to save, groceries at a discount, they are in our favor, but only when it comes to wallets. We all have a habit of looking at products in supermarkets with large and usually bright colors on them “action”. However, sometimes the risk is high and there are foods that we should be careful when buying:

Eggs

When it comes to eggs, always try to choose the best quality. Thus, you can avoid harmful substances that are usually found in those that are much cheaper.

Chopped fruits and vegetables

When cut fruits and vegetables say “reduced” or “on sale,” it usually means they’re about to expire. expiration date. The best choice is fresh fruit and vegetables, which also ensures supplies for the whole Sunday.

Salata u kesi

Salads in bags lose their freshness much faster, because they are closed. They are usually not recommended to buy and it is always better to buy fresh salad. Therefore, when you see that it is discounted or on sale, it is better to avoid it.

(WORLD)