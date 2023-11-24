The Rise of STEM Careers: How They’re Challenging Traditional Professions in Latin America

STEM Careers vs Traditional Professions: Which Pays Better?

As the school year comes to an end, many young people are faced with the daunting task of choosing a career path. While some base their decision on their interests and abilities, others are swayed by the potential financial gains of their chosen profession.

In a bid to help students make informed decisions, the ISEP University of Mexico, with a faculty in Brazil, has compiled a list of the highest paying careers in Latin America. According to Nayeli Perez, the rector of the university, this information is crucial for those about to enter university, as it takes into account both vocational and academic aspects.

Topping the list is Software Engineering, which is projected to have the greatest growth in demand over the next 10 years. Professionals in this field are seen as key players in the digital market, with their expertise in programming language and mathematics being highly sought after by organizations.

STEM careers, which encompass Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, are becoming increasingly competitive. While classic professions such as medicine, psychiatry, psychology, administration, and business continue to offer lucrative opportunities, STEM careers are gaining ground with their wide-ranging applications to solve everyday problems.

STEM careers cover a broad spectrum of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Popular options include physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, telecommunications, electronics, mathematics, and statistics, among others. Additionally, emerging fields such as data processing (Big Data), cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are paving the way for new and exciting career opportunities.

As the landscape of the job market continues to evolve, the prominence of STEM careers is steadily rising, posing a viable alternative to traditional professions and offering lucrative prospects for those who choose to pursue them.

