A-share closing comments: All three major indexes fell by more than 1.1%, Beijing Capital sold a net 9.59 billion yuan of robots, virus prevention and control concepts bucked the trend – Mobile Finance

A-share Closing Comments: Major Indexes Fall, Beijing Capital Sells Robots

The A-share market saw a significant downturn in the afternoon, with all three major indexes falling by more than 1.1%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index fell 1.15% to 2968 points, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell 1.54%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.66%. This decline resulted in over 3,500 stocks falling in the two cities, with a total turnover of 768.5 billion yuan. Northbound funds also sold a net 9.59 billion yuan.

One bright spot in the market was the performance of the robot and virus prevention concepts. Beijing Capital sold a net 9.59 billion yuan in robots, while virus prevention concepts bucked the trend and rose. UBTECH is set to be listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the robot concept showing strength throughout the day. Julun Intelligent also saw a daily limit rise.

Despite the overall decline, other sectors saw fluctuations in both positive and negative directions. The new coronavirus variant JN.1 led to gains in the virus prevention and control concept, while the concept of chicken and pork continued to decline. The liquor industry also saw a decline in stocks, following a statement from private equity giants that they are no longer paying attention to the industry.

Financial experts have issued a warning to the public, emphasizing that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only. They stress the importance of caution when investing in the stock market, reminding investors of the risks involved.

It is important for investors to stay informed and aware of the market trends, and to make decisions carefully when investing. As always, the stock market is proving to be risky, and it is vital for investors to proceed with caution.

