A-share early review: The three major indexes had mixed gains and losses. Auto stocks and gold concepts were active at the beginning of the market – Mobile Finance World

Title: A-Share Early Review: Mixed Gains and Losses

In the early session of A-share trading, the three major indexes experienced mixed gains and losses. The Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.05% to 3,033 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell by 0.05% and the GEM index fell by 0.16%.

One notable development was the surge in New York gold futures, reaching a new high of 2,100 US dollars per ounce. It was reported that Guoxin may continue to increase its holdings every day in the next week.

During the trading session, auto stocks and gold concepts were particularly active. The automobile sector saw a rise, with Ankai Bus bidding reaching its limit. Meanwhile, precious metals and gold concepts also saw increased activity, with Sichuan Gold rising by more than 5%.

Other sectors that experienced gains included cultivated diamonds and Kuaishou Concepts. However, the prepared vegetable sector saw a decline, with Gasgoo Food falling by more than 11%.

The financial community has issued a warning regarding the content, data, and tools in this article. They emphasized that these do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only. They also cautioned investors to be aware of the risks associated with the stock market and to exercise caution when making investment decisions.

