A-share market closes: Shanghai Composite Index rebounds 3,200 points in a V-shape but recovers but needs to be wary of the three major risk providers Investing.com

Investing.com – On Tuesday (30th), the Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated widely throughout the day. The Shanghai Composite Index hit a high and retreated in the morning market. It once fell below 3200 points, but rebounded in the afternoon and regained the lost ground during the day.

Today, the turnover of A shares and the two markets was 933.2 billion yuan, compared with 920.8 billion yuan in the previous trading day. The net purchase of northbound funds was 649 million, and the net inflow was 3.259 billion.

As of market close:

Up 0.09%, to close at 3224.21 points;

Up 0.44%, to close at 10869.55 points;

Up 0.67%, to close at 2218.60 points;

Up 1.56%, to close at 1044.43 points;

At the time of writing, it was down 0.99% at 12,446.0 points.

ChatGPT concept stocks soared, Kunlun Wanwei (SZ:) rose 12.85%, 360 (SS:) rose 6.59%, HKUST Xunfei (SZ:) rose 7.81%.

Computing power stocks strengthened, Inspur Information, Hongbo shares (SZ:) (SZ:) rose by the limit, Zhongke Sugon (SS:) rose 7.89%, TLS (SZ:) rose 7.59%, Cambrian (SS: ) rose 6.92%, and Century Huatong (SZ: ) rose 5.87%.

Some stocks with the initials in China performed positively. China CRRC (SS: ) rose 7.59%, China Railway Group (SS: ) rose 3.15%, China Railway Construction (SS: ) rose 4.29%, and China Communications Construction (SS: ) rose 4.14%.

Pharmaceutical stocks fell, Betta Pharmaceuticals (SZ:) fell 19.76%, Kelun Pharmaceuticals (SZ:) fell 5.22%, and Hanyu Pharmaceuticals (SZ:) fell 1.95%.

Small home appliance stocks fell, Cobos (SS:) fell 1.35%, Delmar (SZ:) fell 2.21%, and Fujia (SS:) fell 8.34%.

Although the market rebounded in the afternoon, analysts pointed out that the market still lacks long momentum. Guohai Securities said, “After the AI ​​segment took the lead in rebounding, China Special Evaluation also showed signs of gradually stabilizing after taking profits. Although this has not yet driven the overall recovery of the market, the sentiment has eased. Currently The most important thing is that the market lacks the momentum to go long, and in the stock game environment, the hot spots are not sustainable. Therefore, we should remain cautious in short-term operations and focus on the recovery opportunities in the low direction.”

At the same time, Yang Minghui, general manager of CITIC Securities, also reminded investors to pay attention to three major risks. In his speech at the 2023 CITIC Securities Capital Market Forum, he pointed out that at the current point of time, three major risks are worthy of attention and response. First, the developed economies are facing recession, and the foreign trade situation is complicated and severe; second, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates sharply and rapidly in this round The negative impact on the financial system is still fermenting, and risks in the financial system continue to accumulate; third, the 2024 global election year is approaching, and external disturbances may gradually increase.

