A-share market closing: The Shanghai Composite Index regained its 3,200-point loss. Is this round of decline finally coming to an end? Provided by Investing.com

Investing.com – On Friday (26th), Thursday’s V-shaped rebound was staged again. The Shanghai Composite Index quickly reversed the early decline at the beginning of the afternoon session, and then consolidated above the flat line.

At the same time, the turnover of A shares and the two markets today was 820.5 billion yuan. As the Hong Kong financial market is closed today, northbound trading was suspended.

As of market close:

It rose 0.35% to close at 3212.50 points, and fell to 3179.82 points in the morning market;

Up 0.12%, to close at 10909.65 points;

It fell 0.66% to close at 2229.27 points;

Up 1.66%, to close at 1038.66 points;

At the time of writing, it was down 0.16% at 12,605.0 points.

Photovoltaic stocks fell, LONGi (SS:) fell 2.93%, JA Solar (SZ:) fell 5.19%, Risen Energy (SZ:) fell 4.43%, and DKE (SZ:) fell 6.01%.

Coal stocks were among the biggest losers, with Shaanxi Coal (SS:) down 4.42%, Yankuang Energy (SS:) down 4.69%, China Shenhua (SS:) down 2.5%, and China Coal Energy (SS:) down 4.81%.

Storage chip stocks performed positively throughout the day. Biwin Storage (SS:) rose 5.75%, Tongyou Technology (SZ:) rose 7.42%, Shenzhen Technology (SZ:) rose 8.04%, Netac Technology (SZ:) rose 11.22%.

Computing power stocks rose, Sugon (SS:) rose 6.23%, Inspur Information (SZ:) rose 3.66%,

ChatGPT concept stocks rose, Kunlun Wanwei (SZ:) rose 2.56%, Wondershare Technology (SZ:) rose 16.87%,

Soochow Securities believes that although the current market has rebounded, the overall downward trend has not shown an obvious signal of reversal, internal and external uncertainties have not yet landed, and the support strength of 3200 points still needs to be confirmed. In terms of operation, investors can still control their positions, stay on the sidelines, and wait for the market to stabilize before increasing their positions for bottom-hunting.

Guo Yiming, an analyst at Jufeng Investment Consulting, said, “As for when the market will stop falling, we still think we should pay attention to two points: one is the slowdown of the overseas US debt crisis or the weakening of domestic economic recovery worries; the other is the end of the correction of popular sectors on the market. Or heavyweight stocks such as big finance collectively rebound. If one of the conditions is met, the index may rebound, but if none of them can be realized, the weak pattern of the index may continue.”

