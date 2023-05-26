Premier League: Manchester United beat Chelsea to win the Champions League seat – yqqlm

Original title: Premier League: Manchester United beat Chelsea to win the Champions League seat

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 4:1 in the Premier League on the 25th, securing a place in the Champions League next season ahead of schedule.

Just six minutes into the game, Casemiro headed in the penalty area to give United the lead. In stoppage time in the first half, it was the Brazilian midfielder who picked a pass from the front of the penalty area. Sancho succeeded in countering offside and crossed Martial. The French striker pushed the empty goal to rewrite the score to 2:0.

After changing sides to fight again, Fernandez broke into the penalty area and was brought down by Fofana. The Portuguese personally took a penalty kick and Manchester United extended their lead to 3:0. Since then, Chelsea’s defense made another mistake. Their cross pass in the penalty area was intercepted by the opponent, and Rashford completed the final blow for Manchester United. At the last moment, Chelsea got a goal back by Felix’s long-distance attack and low shot. This is Chelsea’s 16th defeat in the Premier League this season. In the final round, they will host Newcastle United, who are currently ranked fourth.

After this game, Manchester United determined the top four rankings in the Premier League in advance. Liverpool can only rank fifth and will play in the Europa League next season. Chelsea temporarily ranks 12th, 1 point behind 11th Crystal Palace and 2 points ahead of 13th Wolves.

For Manchester United, the only bad news of the day was probably that Anthony was carried out on a stretcher due to injury. In addition to the final round of the Premier League with Fulham, the “Red Devils” will also compete with Manchester City for the FA Cup on June 3. (Zhang Wei)