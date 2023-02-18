Overnight, U.S. stocks fell across the board, and the Nasdaq fell nearly 2%, which had an impact on the sentiment of the A-share market in the morning.

Today, A-shares opened low and moved low, the three major indexes collectively closed down, and the heavyweight Ningde Times fell by more than 5%, dragging down the ChiNext.

As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77% to 3224.02 points; the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.61% to 11715.77 points; the ChiNext Index fell 2.51% to 2449.35 points.

On the disk, pharmaceutical stocks are strong, led by new crown special drugs, pharmaceutical business, traditional Chinese medicine, etc.Xinhua PharmaceuticalMiracle Pharmaceuticals’ daily limit, Jinshi Yaya Pharmaceuticals, etc. rose sharply; third child, chemical industry, etc. were also active, and consumer stocks such as food, dairy, and tourism surged and fell back;

In terms of decline, yesterday’s funds cashed in on the concept of ChatGPT, and today’s concept stocks are still disturbed by emotions; AI chips, digital watermarks, CPO (co-package optics) and other ChatGPT concept stocks ebbed, Xinchuang and other digital economy-related sectors also fluctuated and fell, China Software, Shenzhen Sangda A, Chuling Information and other stocks fell sharply; the weight dived in the late trading,China TelecomPlunged 4%, Kweichow Moutai fell nearly 2%,China Merchants BankYiwei Lithium Energy, and Enjie shares all fell sharply.

As for the big drop in the heavyweight Ningde Times, Brother Zixuan saw this rumor.

In general, individual stocks in the two cities fell more and rose less. The turnover of the whole day exceeded 914.2 billion yuan, a decrease of 278.9 billion yuan compared with yesterday. billion.

Popular plate

1. The pharmaceutical sector is strong

Pharmaceutical stocks continued to rise in the afternoon, led by traditional Chinese medicine, pharmaceutical business, ursodeoxycholic acid, and new crown specific drugs. Industry, Guizhou Sanli, etc. have strengthened.

Comments: In terms of news, on February 16, a high-level meeting pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen epidemic monitoring and normalized early warning capacity building, improve the epidemic monitoring system and information reporting system, make timely and accurate early warnings and take necessary emergency prevention and control measures. It is necessary to scientifically plan the next stage of vaccination work based on virus mutation and vaccine protection, so as to promote the continuous increase of the vaccination rate of the elderly. In addition, the Medical Insurance Bureau made it clear on the 15th that designated retail pharmacies will be included in the overall management.

2. Food and beverage surged and fell

Consumer sectors such as food and beverages fluctuated and strengthened, dairy stocks led the gains, Maiquer’s daily limit, Panda Dairy, New Dairy, Liziyuan, etc. rose.

Comments: BOCI Securities believes that food and beverage will continue to recover in 2023, with the recovery of the consumption scene in the first stage and the recovery of consumption capacity in the second stage.

3. The concept of ChatGPT ebbs

ChatGPT concept stocks such as AI chips, digital watermarking, and CPO (co-packaging optics) have ebbed. Chuling Information fell by more than 7%.

4. The concept of triple births has been promoted

The concept of triple births has risen sharply, and David Medical has soared by more than 17%. Jiaheng Jiahua, Furui, Poinsettia, Baiya, and Jinhong Group have all soared.

Comments: In terms of news, optimized childbirth policies have been introduced one after another, and another place has made a big move! On February 15, Foshan issued a plan to propose that the woman enjoy 80 days of bonus leave in addition to the maternity leave stipulated by the state, and the man enjoys paternity leave for 15 days; When the child is less than 3 years old, the parents are entitled to 10 days of parental leave each year of the child. China International Finance Securities believes that as the fertility policy continues to be loosened, the demand for multiple births in my country will be released. In the short term, infant-related products are expected to directly benefit.

Institutional view

Looking ahead,CITIC SecuritiesHe said that after March, A/H shares may start the next round of rise, and he is optimistic about the digital economy in technology, wind and storage in manufacturing, etc.

Guosheng Securities: Slow rise and sharp fall, the beginning of the bull market, spring restlessness is in the ascendant

Guosheng Securities pointed out that as the market’s “spring turmoil” enters a deep stage, near the important pressure level, the market’s incremental funds are slightly insufficient, and the selling pressure of profit-making and unwinding still suppresses the index to a certain extent. Here comes the risk quick release. However, with the imminent implementation of the registration system and the continuous promotion of northbound funds, there is limited room for short-term adjustment of A shares, and the mid-level market will only deepen. At present, it is recommended to maintain a balanced allocation of value slightly less than growth. In terms of operation, before the market effectively breaks through the high point in July last year, it is still necessary to control the overall position and suitable for low buying. Referring to the risk preference of northbound funds, it is recommended to focus on high-growth digital economy, Xinchuang and other sectors with high valuation and cost performance The real estate chain, food and beverage, non-ferrous metals and other weight directions.

CITIC Securities: After March, A/H shares may start the next round of rise

CITIC Securities believes that after March, A/H shares may start the next round of rise, while the rhythm of the bond market depends more on fundamental data and the market’s anticipation game against the total easing policy. In the short term, we continue to be optimistic about the growth of small caps with valuation advantages. From the perspective of the industry, we are optimistic about: the digital economy in technology, consumables and equipment in medicine, wind and solar storage in manufacturing, materials and equipment in the machinery and military sectors, and post-real estate cycles. Variety.

CICC: Optional consumption or insufficient supply in the short term

CICC stated that the epidemic has a greater direct impact on some industries, and its willingness and ability to invest and expand has also weakened accordingly (such as aviation, shopping malls, cinemas, etc.), and a few areas have also experienced absolute shrinkage (such as hotels, ski resorts, etc.) , the concentration of some industries has also increased accordingly. At the same time, the number of migrant workers has also declined, and the employment radius of migrant workers has narrowed. After the optimization of epidemic prevention, the impact of the epidemic has been greatly weakened, and services and some optional commodities that have been greatly suppressed by the epidemic before may be relatively more resilient. This means that in the short term, supply may lag behind demand in some areas, and prices in related areas may be relatively strong. Looking further, rising prices will push up investment in related fields to increase supply to make up for the gap between supply and demand, and also add impetus to economic recovery.

This article is compiled from “Tencent Self-selected Stocks”, edited by Zhitong Finance: Chen Wenfang.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

