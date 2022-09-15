Hello everyone, there is no big financial news tonight. Let’s just play some games. Have you all played the recently super popular sheep? Tyler lost interest after playing for a while. It is estimated that he has lost too much recently. No mood, gave up struggling.

But behind the popularity, how much money does this game make a day? Let’s take a look.

A sheep earns 4.68 million a day?

Ma Huateng refutes the rumor

A screenshot circulated on the Internet shows that the revenue of the “Sheep and Goat” applet reached more than 4.68 million yuan on September 14, and this month’s revenue was also as high as more than 25.65 million yuan. Subsequently, Ma Huateng commented on the relevant circle of friends: It was verified that it was faked by PS.

On September 14th, “Sheep’s Goat” suddenly appeared on Weibo’s hot search list. This small game uses a simple gameplay of eliminating levels. It is said that the first level of the game is very simple, while the second level is more difficult than the first level. A level can be described as “defying the sky”. According to the official introduction, this is an ultra-difficult mini-game to clear the level, with a clearance rate of less than 0.1%.

The player clicks the item in the game and transfers it to the slot at the bottom of the game interface. If three consecutive identical items appear, they can be eliminated. If the slot is full but the items have not been cleared, the clearance will fail. If the customs clearance is successful, you can enter the list of provincial or prefecture-level cities, thereby helping the regional ranking.

According to reports, this game currently does not have a version number, and it has not been monetized through in-app purchases, but relies on video advertisements. If players fail to pass the level in the game, they can obtain props by watching advertisements or sharing. It is estimated that if you use 3 props in one round, you will watch 75 minutes of commercials after playing 50 games. The blogger @BI Dao calculated how long the advertisements will be watched after playing with the sheep.

Why is this game so addicting? First, it is quick to get started. This cartoon background elimination game has similar gameplay logic to match 3. Then there is the difficulty. The clearance rate is less than 0.1%. Some netizens complain that it is more difficult to get into Tsinghua University and Peking University. There are many people who are driven crazy by sheep. There are also regional rankings and record sharing mechanisms to stimulate players’ desire to challenge and win. Coupled with the catalytic effect of inducing sharing and hot search popularity, it can be said to be “accurate grasp of human nature”.

According to the data, the research and development company of “Sheep Luck” is Beijing Jianyou Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Jianyou Technology“), and Thunder Games, a subsidiary of A-share company Gigabit, holds 10% of Jianyou Technology.

Gigabit said that it has paid attention to the explosion of “Sheep and Goat”. This game is developed by the company’s shareholding company, and the investment ratio is not high. The related income will be reflected in Gigabit’s investment income.

In terms of U.S. stocks, the volatility fell, and there was nothing special. Looking forward to the performance of A-shares on Friday!

Finally, I wish everyone to clear the customs as soon as possible, don’t stay up late, the following is the top-secret strategy found by Taylor ↓↓↓