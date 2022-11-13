Home Business A Tesla in Shaanxi ran out of control and rushed to the roadside vehicle and made a loud crash: the live video was tragic
A Tesla in Shaanxi ran out of control and rushed to the roadside vehicle and made a loud crash: the live video was tragic

According to the people’s attention report,At about 14:00 on November 10, near Shengli New Village, Chenggu County, Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province, a Tesla lost control and crashed into a vehicle parked on the side of the road and a street light pole.

A car was hit by a Tesla (Wuling Hongguang felt helpless…), and the parking direction was reversed 180 degrees.

It can be seen from the video that the bodies of the vehicles hit were all deformed and damaged, the parts at the right front of the Tesla were shattered, and the airbags were deployed.

In addition, an electric vehicle was hit and overturned, and the street light pole was also knocked down. On the 11th, the local traffic police brigade replied that the accident was under investigation.

Before that, there was also a video of a serious Tesla car accident circulating on the Internet. The incident happened in Chaozhou, Guangdong. In the video, a Tesla was driving at high speed and hit a tricycle. The huge impact knocked the tricycle onto the The driver and occupant were hit. Tesla finally hit a roadside pole and the truck stopped, the front of the vehicle was completely damaged, and the scene was a mess.

On-site surveillance video shows that the Tesla was about to pull over and parked on the side of the road at first, but for some reason, the vehicle suddenly accelerated rapidly, showing that it hit a bicycle on the side of the road, and then the vehicle continued to accelerate and hit a tricycle. .

