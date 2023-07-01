A thorny issue

Il European Council fails to reach agreement on the relocation of migrants in member countries.

Obviously this should have passed over the opposition of sovereign states certainly not dictated by economic or logistical reasons but by ideological reasons which, being shared, also made Giorgia Meloni’s attempt to convince Orban useless.

Yet another postponement of a problem which unfortunately will only grow by making that racism grow, officially denied but unfortunately present in Europe, to which the inconvenience caused by an insufficient integration policy is very convenient.

