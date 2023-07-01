Home » A thorny issue
Business

A thorny issue

by admin
A thorny issue

Il European Council fails to reach agreement on the relocation of migrants in member countries.

Obviously this should have passed over the opposition of sovereign states certainly not dictated by economic or logistical reasons but by ideological reasons which, being shared, also made Giorgia Meloni’s attempt to convince Orban useless.

Yet another postponement of a problem which unfortunately will only grow by making that racism grow, officially denied but unfortunately present in Europe, to which the inconvenience caused by an insufficient integration policy is very convenient.

The article A thorny question comes from International Affairs – Foreign Policy and Economy.

See also  Professional training, warning of operators: "Goal is at risk if there is no system"

You may also like

Trouble with the PKV? This is how privately...

Car manufacturers give wings to a 90 billion-dollar...

Non-swimmers: “A child on a unicorn – all...

Etecsa Extends International Recharge Promotion: Quintuplica tu balance...

Swearing, swearing and shows at Maxxi. She calls...

Hot spots – France mobilized again 45,000 police...

Tourism, Conflavoro: “Weather forecast errors put the sector...

More pension: From July, 100,000 pensioners will suddenly...

The Russian ruble falls sharply – these are...

Dollar Remains Stable in Colombian Market as Unemployment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy