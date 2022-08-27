Home Business TD Tech P50 officially goes on sale: 5G support starts at 4888 yuan – Mobile – cnBeta.COM
At 10:08 this morning, TD Tech officially announced the official launch of the 5G flagship TD Tech P50, offering two-speed configurations.128GB is priced at 4,888 yuan, and 256GB is priced at 5,288 yuan.At present, TD Tech P50 has been sold in authorized e-commerce and authorized retail stores. Among them, JD.com also shows that,When you place an order, you will receive the same 66W fast charging set from Huawei.

The biggest feature of TD Tech P50 is that it supports 5G. The machine is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform, supports 5G network, and is dual 5G standby.

Other specifications also remain “authentic”. The front is equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED straight screen with 1.07 billion colors. The front camera is centered and a hole is drilled. It supports 90 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling rate, as well as 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM. Dimming, taking into account the picture quality and eye protection.

It has a built-in 4100mAh battery and supports 66W wired fast charging. The body weighs 181g, is 7.92mm thick, and supports IP68 dust and water resistance.

In terms of imaging, TD Tech P50 is equipped with a primary color three-camera system. The main camera is a 50-megapixel primary-color camera, with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, which supports an 80x zoom range and a 2.5cm super camera. Macro and other shooting functions.

Support advanced environmental spectrum acquisition system, the color calibration precision and average hue accuracy are higher, and the color effect can be restored with high precision.

In other respects, TD Tech P50 also has functions such as stereo dual speakers, desktop card, smart interconnection, smooth call, and multi-screen collaboration.

