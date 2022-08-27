AGLIÉ

They wanted to anticipate the resumption of training by a few days and their will was fulfilled with great enthusiasm. This is what happened at the Agliè Valle Sacra home, which met last Wednesday, August 24 under the orders of the coach Vitaliano Giaquinto, to better prepare the return to the First category (group B). Sporting director Franco Mautino told us about this pleasant news: «Our coach has included three days of optional training sessions and to our great surprise, on Sunday 21st, a dozen players arrived at Bumbunera to train. On Monday it was already fourteen and Tuesday sixteen, while last Wednesday around twenty – says Mautino -. Most of the new players were present at the session, including Sinato, an example for all for the intensity in working on the pitch, Avenatti, Marino, Lazzerini and the two new signings, the defenders Rolando and Baudino taken from the Rivarolese. Justified absent Trusciglio, the only new face, in addition to Picco, Grosso, Montuori, Borgato, Sassi and Graziano. This is a group that has a great desire to work and prepare for a season that promises to be difficult ».

The coach of the Alladi, Vitaliano Giaquinto explains the work program: «We started with an aerobic work, then we moved on to a work of strength and endurance, as well as a tactical recall, in which the ball will always be used. At each session we will then play the final match – explains Giaquinto – and we will work every evening until Wednesday 31 August ». Scheduled some friendly matches: on Sunday 28th Aglié Valle Sacra will be engaged in Albiano d’Ivrea at the Francesco Foti Memorial with Ivrea and Trino, then on Wednesday 31st August he will go to Issogne to face Colleretto, on Friday 2nd September then the opponent will be Bajo La Serra (still to be decided whether the match will be played at Giacomo Gaglione or Albiano) and finally on Wednesday 7 at home against Vallorco.

Tonight, Friday 26 August, Agliè will also start with the Third category team, coached by Santino Silvestri, as Mautino explains: “We have also enrolled another team from Agliè Valle Sacra to the FIGC, setting up a team that will play in the third category and on Friday this adventure will also begin. They will train on Wednesday and Friday, while the First category team will perform the session on Tuesday and Thursday and the goal will be to stay on the left side of the standings, while as regards the third team, it will be important to gain experience ». The factotum Franco Michela is not at all surprised by the seriousness shown since the first training session by Sinato: “I saw Manuel take his first steps at the age of eight, now I see him again here at Bumbunera and it is fantastic to see him run and train with intensity and wants. At 43 it is not so common to see this determination again ». –