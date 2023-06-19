LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 26-24 after 10′

Tap-off at 8.30 pm for Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna, game-5 of the 2023 LBA Finals. Series up 2-2. It is played at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, refereed by Borgioni, Lanzarini and Attard. In Olimpia Milano Kyle Hines in the 12, present the FIP president Gianni Petrucci and the LBA president Umberto Gandini.

INITIAL QUINTETS

Olympiad Napier, Shields, Datome, Voigtmann, Melli

Virtus Hackett, Belinelli, Cordinier, Shengelia, Mickey

FIRST FOURTH

Both teams start strong. Virtus with 5 from Cornier, Milan with the bomb from Datome and the dunks from Melli and Voigtmann for 7-5 at 7.31 (9-5). The Milanese partial rises to 8-0 with the support of Shields after two defensive rebound fouls sanctioned by Virtus (11-5), Shengelia goes out for two fouls but here is Belinelli: 7 points practically in a row and 12-12 at 4′ . Second foul also for Ojeleye, in a substantially balanced phase Olimpia also produces by running, with the basket and foul by Hines for 23-19 to 56”. 26-21 at the end of the first quarter, Pajola responds to Baron’s triple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

