Home » LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 26-24 after 10′
Sports

LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 26-24 after 10′

by admin
LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 26-24 after 10′

Tap-off at 8.30 pm for Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna, game-5 of the 2023 LBA Finals. Series up 2-2. It is played at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, refereed by Borgioni, Lanzarini and Attard. In Olimpia Milano Kyle Hines in the 12, present the FIP president Gianni Petrucci and the LBA president Umberto Gandini.

INITIAL QUINTETS

Olympiad Napier, Shields, Datome, Voigtmann, Melli

Virtus Hackett, Belinelli, Cordinier, Shengelia, Mickey

FIRST FOURTH

Both teams start strong. Virtus with 5 from Cornier, Milan with the bomb from Datome and the dunks from Melli and Voigtmann for 7-5 at 7.31 (9-5). The Milanese partial rises to 8-0 with the support of Shields after two defensive rebound fouls sanctioned by Virtus (11-5), Shengelia goes out for two fouls but here is Belinelli: 7 points practically in a row and 12-12 at 4′ . Second foul also for Ojeleye, in a substantially balanced phase Olimpia also produces by running, with the basket and foul by Hines for 23-19 to 56”. 26-21 at the end of the first quarter, Pajola responds to Baron’s triple.

See also  Riso Scotti on the hunt for the new pivot Trust in Peraro will be Mazzetti's deputy

You may also like

Mousse’s “Dream 100 Points Charity Tour” joined hands...

New Zealand soccer players end match with Qatar...

Fiordifrutta is a partner of Strawoman 2023 –...

PSG goalie Rico wakes up from a coma...

Courtois left the Belgians in the middle of...

Trekking, excursions and walks in Pila in the...

Priests, goals and “a lot of bad …...

Ukraine narrowly defeated Malta

Juve capital gains case: Andrea Agnelli appeals to...

Mexico fires team boss Cocca after four months

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy