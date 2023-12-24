Interval training: practical and effective training

What if I told you that there is a fun, practical and effective way to train that also optimizes results and time available? A training which, compared to continuous training at a constant pace, contributes to a faster and more effective reduction of body fat, improves cardiovascular and metabolic well-being (reducing blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and promoting a lower resting heart rate) and helps to combat anxiety and depression? Well yes, it’s a solid reality and it’s called INTERVAL TRAINING (HIIT for friends).

🏃‍♀️ I often use it in my routine and precisely because of its effectiveness I want to offer you a running workout that is among my favorites:

15′ warm-up

4 times (30″ fast + 1′ flat)

5’ facili

4 times (30″ fast + 1′ flat)

10′ cool down

👉🏼 SHORT VERSION?

8′ warm up

8x (30″ fast + 1′ flat)

8′ cool down

🚶‍♀️ You can do it by running but also by walking or even by running the 30″ stretches and walking the rest.

🗓️ HOW TO INSERT INTERVAL TRAINING INTO THE WEEK?

You can carry out 2 sessions of 30-40 minutes with hiit and 2 sessions for muscular strength (if possible use weights, 3-5 sets of approximately 6 repetitions with at least 2′ of passive recovery) during the week and longer session (e.g. 50′ and more) at a constant moderate pace on the weekend.

💥 What do you think? Do you want to try?

