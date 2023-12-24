the dangers of overprotection for the future of children and adolescents – MONDO MODA

Overparenting It is the excessive protection of parents or guardians, who want to avoid the experience of failure at all costs. It has led to a worrying lack of resilience and essential skills for dealing with adversity in later life.

Recent studies conducted by the Queensland University of Technology indicate that parents engaged in this type of super-parenting tend to accept their children’s version as absolute truth, regardless of the facts, and are inclined to believe them, even in the face of obvious contradictions, denying the possibility that have made mistakes or failed.

An example of situations like this are school failures, which are so traumatic for students and families. Parents need to be aware of the situation, be there for their children, but try to understand the real reasons for this failure, and not just think that the young person is a victim of persecution by teachers, as happens in many cases. Faced with situations like this, those responsible must guide and make the teenager aware of the importance of greater dedication to studies and concentration. And more than that, parents need to explain to their children that frustrations, stumbles and mistakes will be part of their lives.

Overparenting has generated drastic consequences in school and social spheres, leading children and adolescents to mental and emotional exhaustion. An obsession with a successful future has been cultivated from a young age, depriving them of the essential experience of a balanced childhood and adolescence.

Carolina Delboni @ disclosure

Carolina Delboni, pedagogue, educator and researcher specializing in adolescent behavior, highlights: “The incessant search for success has taken away the possibility of a healthy childhood and adolescence. We live in an era where children are no longer allowed to face their own failures, a behavior that can lead to serious problems in the future.”

The challenges emerging from this reality have attracted the attention of specialists in adolescent behavior and education. Professionals such as Carolina Delboni, recognized for her research and studies on child development, have warned about the risks of this excessively protective parental pattern.

The mental and emotional health of young people is at risk, as the expert highlights, as the lack of skills to deal with frustrations can lead to difficulties in teamwork and anxiety in adult life.

It is crucial to understand that every success is permeated by a journey of mistakes and failures. Allowing children and adolescents to experience these experiences from an early age is essential for their healthy growth. Carolina emphasizes that parents play a vital role in allowing their children to face challenges in a positive way, promoting learning through their own experiences.

Overparenting is affecting the potential of many children and adolescents, undermining their resilience and essential skills to face challenges. By recognizing and correcting this pattern, we are paving the way for a brighter future.