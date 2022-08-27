Medical personnel of 118 and of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Abruzzo are transporting with a helicopter three boys struck by lightning a little while ago on the Gran Sasso d’Italia while they were engaged in an excursion. One of the three would be in a more serious condition.

The rescue was made possible by the professionalism of the pilots and winches who descended on an inaccessible stretch of the mountain, challenging unfavorable weather conditions. In fact, a strong storm is breaking down in the area.