A visit to one of the poorest countries in the world

The program is called “Promotion of productive agriculture in Niger” and runs until 2024. It is financed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which is providing 13 million euros for it. The Netherlands donated another six million as co-financiers.

Also read: These are the poorest countries in the world

In addition to the construction of the microdams in Youri-Say, there are a number of other German development projects in Niger. The GIZ, which is assigned to the ministry, has trained drone pilots from the Nigerien Ministry of the Environment, who can now monitor the condition of the fields from the air, evaluate the data and, if necessary, use drones to combat annoying swarms of locusts and other pests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

