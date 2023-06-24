Home » Festival Caminos al Inti Raymi tomorrow in Las Flores park in Ambato – Diario La Hora
Festival Caminos al Inti Raymi tomorrow in Las Flores park in Ambato – Diario La Hora

Dance. 5 artistic groups will be presented.

The festivities of the sun and the harvest continue in Ambato, Las Flores park is the setting for the Caminos al Inti Raymi Festival.

The event will take place tomorrow, Sunday June 25, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The artistic meeting will be attended by five dance groups and five musical artists.

This activity is organized by the International Company of Ecuadorian Folklore Tercera Dimensión who carry out free cultural events.

Juan Rosero, cultural manager and director of ‘Tercera Dimensión’, indicated that it is important that all people be able to disseminate, learn and discuss the cultural experiences of indigenous peoples and the cultural heritage that they have provided.

This cultural day is added to the activities organized in the city and the province in order to thank Mother Earth for the harvest received. (VAB)

