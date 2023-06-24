Another rescue for the Karstadt branch in Essen – Ruhr area – news

At the end of January, the gates should actually close there forever. But now it’s time to roll up your sleeves and whip the sinking ship into shape – once again.

Because as early as 2018, the Essen branch was threatened with closure. But even in the insolvency proceedings at the time, the site was removed from the cross-off list at the last second.

Branches removed from the cross-off list

After insolvency proceedings, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is in a new restructuring process. A third of the 129 locations are to be closed. Recently, however, branches had been repeatedly removed from the cross-off list because new agreements had been reached with the landlords of the properties.

It is not yet known whether negotiations with the landlord – a real estate fund – have led to the possibility of continuing in Essen. Perhaps the city of Essen has also made an effort – as in Düsseldorf’s Lord Mayor Stephan Keller – to secure the important location.

