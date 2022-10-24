Listen to the audio version of the article

Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo) is still growing in the sustainable mobility with a project that will reduce CO2 emissions in Romania. The Italian construction group, in consortium, will build lot 4 (Aleşd – Hungarian border section) of the railway line which will connect Cluj-Napoca to Episcopia Bihor, in Romania. The total value of the lot is

490 million about euros. The award, specifies a note from Webuild, will become effective at the outcome of all the verifications of the tender procedure. Webuild is the leader of the construction consortium (with a 50% stake), together with Pizzarotti (30%) e Salcef (20%).

The characteristics of the work

For the execution of the works, it is estimated that approximately one thousand people will be employed, both direct and third parties, with an important induction on the entire supply chain of the territory. Lot 4 (Aleşd-Hungarian border section) provides for the design and execution of modernization works and the electrification of approximately 50 kilometers of existing railway line, including 5 stations, in the north-west of the country, towards the border with Hungary.

The project, commissioned by the national railway company, will be financed by the European Union through the Pnrr localeas part of the larger project for the modernization and electrification of the more than 166 kilometers of the Cluj-Napoca – Oradea – Episcopia Bihor line.

The planned interventions will ensure the technical conditions for the movement of trains at a speed of 160 km / h for passenger trains and 120 km / h for freight trains, increasing the degree of comfort and safety of rail traffic and making it more competitive compared to road transport. This will allow savings in travel and freight times between the connected cities, with benefits also in terms of lower CO2 emissions.

Webuild in Romania

In Romania, the Webuild Group is currently involved in the construction of over 120 kilometers of railways and subways and more than 90 kilometers of roads and motorways. Among the iconic projects, currently nearing completion, it is worth noting bridge of Brailathe second longest cable-stayed bridge in Continental Europe, with its 1,975

meters of overall length and a central span of 1,120 meters.