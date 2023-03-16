Abi, Patuelli: “Central bankers talk too much, it’s a problem”

The crisis of Swiss creditjust after the crash of the Silicon Valley Bankshook i markets. Milan also recorded an important loss yesterday. President of the AbiAntonio Patuellithrows water on the fire: the collapse of Crédit Suisse, like that of Svb, are distant from the Italian reality and European. Yet it does not hide its own concerns per the increase of the rates of interest that is weakening il patrimony of the tricolor banks. “Switzerland – explains Patuelli to La Stampa – is not part of the EU or of the European banking union, therefore it is out of his rules: it is a unique and specific case. They have standards that for decades or even centuries have attracted liquidity from all parts of the world and of all kinds”, says the number one of Italian bankers.

“European stock exchanges? The earthquake – continues Patuelli in La Stampa – is above all less strong than in Switzerland. It is however due to the classics movements of the speculators. They sell open shares in the moment of panic to then go to to cover when the dust calms down, gaining on the meanwhile difference Of prezzo between sale and repurchase”. Sul rate hike by the Bce, Patuelli has his own idea on the best strategy to adopt. “I agree with what Fabio said Panettamember of the executive committee of the ECB, and by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco. A further reflection is needed that takes account of all real dataincluding the descent of the gas costfor several weeks now at under 50 euros“. Patuelli closes with a rebuke to the central bankers: “I am sometimes surprised by the loquacity of the central bankersbut Europe and the Bce they are a condominium, where everyone has freedom of speech and where sometimes you can too argue“.

