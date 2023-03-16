The definition of ultra-processed foods is not yet consensus. According to the NOVA classification, which is often referred to, ultraprocessed foods are “foods that have undergone important transformation processes or whose formulation contains additives not necessary for product safety (colorants, emulsifiers, sweeteners, etc.) or industrial substances (hydrogenated oils, modified starches, maltodextrins, hydrolysed proteins, etc.) to mimic or enhance the sensory qualities of foods (soft drinks, dehydrated soups, reconstituted meat products, etc.). »

In upper-middle-income countries, ultra-processed foods contribute 25-60% of daily energy intake.

There is growing evidence that ultra-processed foods are associated with obesity, cardiovascular disease, depression and all-cause mortality. Their consumption could also increase the risk of cancer, through their obesogenic properties and their low nutritional value, and through exposure to additives or other chemical contaminants. While epidemiological studies have suggested this association, other studies have yielded contradictory results.

An extensive analysis was conducted using data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study, in which participants were recruited from 23 centers in 10 European countries. Nutritional questionnaires were used to establish which foods and drinks were being consumed. The objective of the study was to observe the association between the intake of ultra-processed foods and the risk of cancer at 25 anatomical sites, in 450,000 people out of 520,000 participants in the EPIC study.

Fewer cancers among consumers of minimally processed or fresh products

Data show that eating fresh, low-processed foods is associated with a reduced risk of cancer. On the other hand, the consumption of processed or ultra-processed foods is associated with an increased risk.

Replacing 10% of processed foods (and for some cancers, ultra-processed foods) with an equal amount of minimally or unprocessed foods is associated with a reduced risk of cancer of all types (Hazard Ratio HR 0.96; Range 95% confidence 95% CI 0.95 to 0.97), head and neck carcinoma (HR 0.80; 95% CI 0.75 to 0.85), squamous cell carcinoma of esophagus (HR 0. 57 CI95 0.51 to 0.64), colon cancer (HR 0.88; CI95 0.85 to 0.92), rectal cancer (OR 0.90; CI95 0.85 to 0.94 ), hepatocellular carcinoma (HR 0.77; CI95 0.68 to 0.87), and breast cancer after menopause (HR 0.93; CI95 0.90 to 0.97).

Replacing 10% ultra-processed foods with 10% minimally processed foods is associated with a reduced risk of head and neck cancer (HR 0.80; 95% CI 0.74 to 0.88), colon cancer (HR 0.93; CI95 0.89 to 0.97); and hepatocellular carcinoma carcinoma (HR 0.73; CI95 0.62 to 0.86).

These results confirm those of the most recent work, summarized by World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and the American Institute for Cancer Research, which showed that increased consumption of minimally processed foods, including seeds, dairy products, non-starchy foods, vegetables, and coffee, may protect against some cancers.

(Roseline Peluchon su JIM – International Journal of Medicine del 03/16/2023)

