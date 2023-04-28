abolish capitalism? “Theoretically yes” – top economist Mathias Binswanger in an interview

“There is considerable potential for doing business more ecologically”: Mathias Binswanger, Professor of Economics at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland in Olten.

Mr. Binswanger, you work at a university of applied sciences. How important is the climate problem to the students?

I don’t know how important it really is to them. I doubt that they care more about the environment than previous generations. The students are young people who, on the whole, are relatively optimistic about the future.