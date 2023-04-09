Accelerate investment layout, domestic new energy vehicles export momentum is strong

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-09 21:44

CCTV news client news Europe is optimistic about China‘s big market, and more Chinese goods and investment are going to Europe. Since last year, China-EU economic and trade exchanges have seen frequent highlights.

In Zhoushan Port, Ningbo, thousands of new energy vehicles were loaded into giant ro-ro ships, ready to depart for Europe. In Xi’an, Wuhan, Chongqing and other places, the new energy vehicle special train of the China-Europe Railway Express continued to deliver, fully loaded with domestic new energy vehicles, and went directly to Kazakhstan, Russia, and Germany. At the beginning of 2023, China‘s new energy vehicles will continue their strong momentum, and press the “fast forward button” to go to sea.

New energy vehicles are one of the highlights of China-EU economic and trade exchanges. According to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China‘s new energy vehicle exports will more than double in 2022 year-on-year. Now in Europe, one out of every 10 new energy vehicles comes from China. Against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for new energy vehicles in Europe continues to rise.

Since last year, China-EU energy technology investment and cooperation have also seen frequent bright spots. In September 2022, CATL, a Chinese power battery manufacturer, officially launched its Hungarian factory project.