09.04.2023

Ukrainian President Zelensky believes that although the war of aggression launched by Russia continues, Ukraine is on the road to NATO. Lithuania believes that it is necessary to invite Ukraine to join NATO, but the United States, Germany and other countries have reservations about this.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the latest video that with a new batch of military aid from the West and the support of the international community, Ukraine has spent a fruitful time in the direction of “moving towards NATO”. of the week.

Zelensky said EU member Lithuania had declared this week that it was necessary to invite Ukraine to join NATO at a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July. The Lithuanian parliament has decided to invite Ukraine to join NATO. Poland also expressed support for Ukraine’s NATO membership. Some people within NATO hope to provide Ukraine with a “road map” to join NATO at the July summit.

But both Germany and the US have reservations about the proposal. Generally speaking, the prerequisite for joining NATO is that the candidate country should not be involved in current international conflicts and border disputes. Since the current Russia-Ukraine war is still going on, this premise obviously cannot be met.

In addition, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also indirectly ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining in times of war. He pointed out that Ukraine survived the war as a democratic and independent country, which is a prerequisite for joining NATO.

At the NATO foreign ministers summit held on Tuesday (April 4), NATO has invited Ukrainian President Zelensky to attend the summit in Lithuania on July 11 and 12. Last fall, Ukraine applied for fast-track membership in NATO. Zelensky wants NATO to give priority to Ukraine’s application.

Political situation |



05.04.2023



(German News Agency, Reuters, AFP)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.